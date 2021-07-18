CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Reaches $201,250.20 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $201,250.20 and approximately $1,939.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00243599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001576 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

