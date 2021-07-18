CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.