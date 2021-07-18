CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits Market Cap of $197,500.63

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $197,500.63 and $6,177.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $25.93 or 0.00081907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

