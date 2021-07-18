Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.09. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($1.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,370. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.23. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

