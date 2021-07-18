Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cunning Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,109 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,916,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,159,109,000 after acquiring an additional 252,658 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 186,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

