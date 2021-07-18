Curve DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $534.29 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004488 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $534.29 million and $85.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00811368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,549,873,330 coins and its circulating supply is 375,677,065 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

