Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires 328,762 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,762 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Western Midstream Partners worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

