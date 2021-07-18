Cushing Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the quarter. Rattler Midstream accounts for about 1.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of Rattler Midstream worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 258,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

