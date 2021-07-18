Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $282.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.03. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

