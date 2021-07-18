Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,974 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

