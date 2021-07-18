Cushing Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.11. 734,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,644. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $203.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

