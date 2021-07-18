Cushing Asset Management LP Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

