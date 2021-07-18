Cushing Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,474 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 4.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 675,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

