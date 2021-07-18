Cushing Asset Management LP Has $34.93 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,078 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises approximately 3.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 0.99% of Equitrans Midstream worth $34,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 3,215,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

