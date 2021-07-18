Cushing Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,414,477 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 5.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned 2.62% of Plains GP worth $47,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

