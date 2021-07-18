Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $831.47. 541,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $780.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

