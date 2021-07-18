Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 232,944 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 232,944 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of Mplx worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.42. 2,901,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

