Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 360,440 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360,440 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up about 0.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.36% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

ENLC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 1,675,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,573. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

