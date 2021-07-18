Cushing Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,075 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises about 4.3% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

