Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $18,116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $16.90 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

