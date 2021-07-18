Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 10,181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 340,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.90. 913,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,933. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

