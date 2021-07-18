CUTcoin Price Hits $0.14 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $368.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00242887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00036474 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,748,396 coins and its circulating supply is 141,748,396 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.