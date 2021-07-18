cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,117.15 or 0.19295880 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $61.17 million and $49,694.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00805397 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

