CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

