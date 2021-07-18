CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $818,488.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00376859 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,653.89 or 0.99848677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050472 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.