CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. 524,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,164. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.