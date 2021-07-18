CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CONE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. 524,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,164. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
