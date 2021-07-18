Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,500 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 1,351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
