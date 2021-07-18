Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,500 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 1,351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDAIF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

