Daniel Lefaivre Purchases 1,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Daniel Lefaivre purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. 2,335,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

