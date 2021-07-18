DAOBet (BET) Market Capitalization Tops $228,206.58

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $228,206.58 and $89.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.17 or 0.01385005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00388087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00082668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003950 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.