Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Daseke worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.51 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

