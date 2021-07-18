Databroker Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $2,205.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.60 or 0.00806504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

