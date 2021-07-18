Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $12,517.49 and $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036259 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

