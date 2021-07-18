DATx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,113.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. DATx has a market cap of $846,484.76 and $106,113.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

