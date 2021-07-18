DAV Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $677,120.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00375400 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,651.27 or 0.99820662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053108 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

