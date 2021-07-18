DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 2.1% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.00810135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,783,090 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

