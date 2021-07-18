DecentBet Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $555,584.97 and $16.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

