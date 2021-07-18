Decentral Games Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $108.52 or 0.00342158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $592,455.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,413 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

