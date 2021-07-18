Decentraland (MANA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $108.60 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,173,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,678,445 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

