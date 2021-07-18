Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $159,477.57 and approximately $3,244.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00805397 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.