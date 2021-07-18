DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $5.81 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $1,262.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037286 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,534,872 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

