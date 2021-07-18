DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $20.54 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DeGate has a market cap of $20.54 million and $12,271.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.