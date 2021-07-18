Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.62% of Delek US worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 252,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

