Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Decreased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $20,814,000.00. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

