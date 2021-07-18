DeltaChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00219042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.39 or 0.00785521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

