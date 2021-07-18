Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Denny’s worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DENN. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.55 million, a P/E ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

