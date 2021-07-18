DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DePay has a market cap of $1.64 million and $34,881.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

