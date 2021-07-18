DePay (DEPAY) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. DePay has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $38,087.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.