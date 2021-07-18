Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $121,116.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00148258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.62 or 1.00220638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

