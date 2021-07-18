DerivaDAO Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $57.02 million and $26,659.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

