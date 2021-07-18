Dero (DERO) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $69.92 million and $314,821.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $6.52 or 0.00020664 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,533.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.70 or 0.05948248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.01378469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00372770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00625442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00387559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,730,191 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

